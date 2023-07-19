Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque’s library seeks participants for an upcoming event for teenagers.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the library, 360 W. 11th St.
The event is open to youth ages 13 to 18.
The board gives participants an opportunity to have a voice at the library, participate in programs with other teens and help others in your community.
Call 563-589-4225, ext. 2248 or zurl.co/JaSb for more information.
