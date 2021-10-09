GALENA, Ill. -- After last year's pandemic hiatus, the Galena Country Fair returned today to Grant Park with cloudless skies and golden sunshine, as well as 113 vendors and a sizable crowd.
While the Galena fair advertised that gates opened at 10 a.m., Grant Park was buzzing with fair attendees by 9:15 a.m., and vendors were busy ringing up sales under their white tents.
Chantal Blaustein, of Deerfield, Ill., was selling her mosaic pieces for the first time at the fair. She is a pre-school art teacher and summer art camp director, and this is her inaugural year on the arts and crafts circuit.
"I upcycle everything," she said. "I get china from thrift shops, or people just give them to me."
A native of France, Blaustein was assisted at her booth by her husband, Ron, who joked that he was not a French native.
"I was just fortunate enough to find one," he said.
Spouses were seen in many booths assisting their artist significant others, including at Twisted Tree Gallery, where Sandra Adams was selling creations made by her husband, Doug.
The Fairfield, Iowa, artist was a furniture maker in his native New England for years before coming to the Midwest, where he continued making furniture until retiring. He had always "played with wire," as he put it, and created wire tree and wood sculptures.
"I've been doing it for almost 50 years, but I started doing it full-time about 10 years ago, after I retired as a furniture maker," Adams said.
It is Adams' third year at the fair.
"The first year we were here, it rained so hard, we almost floated away," he said. "But we're excited to be here. It's a beautiful day."
Many families were enjoying the weather and the wares, including Vicki Hedden, who was there from the Quad Cities with her granddaughter Destiney Brown, nieces Lacey Smith and Brandy Wedekind and sister Sherry Russell.
"We've been wanting to come down for a while," Hedden said. "But weather and then COVID last year kept us away."
The fountain seemed to be the gathering place for husbands to wait for their shopping wives, though with Iowa Hawkeyes conversations permeating the fountain's perimeter, none of the men seemed too bored to be hanging out and talking with fellow fans.
Dennis Fangman, of Dubuque, and Robert Reicks, of Cresco, Iowa, were talking football and fairs while waiting for their wives, Cathy Fangman and Barbara Reicks.
"We just went to the Cranberry Festival in Warrens (Wis.) a few weeks ago," Fangman said. "I don't mind. It's nice to get out and do a little traveling."
Reicks said the fair was a happy accident for him and his wife. They who didn't know it was happening until they got into town.
"We decided to take a few days off and come down," he said. "My wife Googled what was happening here this weekend, and the fair came up."
Lilia Coronel, of South Elgin, Ill., was taking a break on a bench with her husband, Miguel. Her nephew Eric Lopez; Eric's girlfriend, Kathy Morales; and Eric's parents, Jamie and Irene Lopez, all of Elgin, Ill., had joined the Coronels for a day at the fair.
The Coronels were introducing their relatives to Galena for the first time.
"This is our seventh or eighth time here," Lilia Coronel said. "But it's their first time. We try to come every year. Sometimes we do a day. Sometimes we stay the weekend."
Miguel Coronel said they had already seen most of the fair and were planning on spending the rest of the day in the area.
"We love it here, and we want them to love it, too," he said. "We'll go to Main Street and maybe to Dubuque."
The Galena Country Fair continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A $2 suggested donation will be collected at the gate.