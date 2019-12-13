During the final day of public hearings overseen by Iowa’s utility regulatory authority, opponents of a controversial transmission line on Thursday questioned the accountability of companies overseeing the enterprise.
The Iowa Utilities Board solicited testimony from stakeholders concerning the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek project — a 100-mile, high-voltage line that would stretch from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis.
Over three days, more than 10 intervenors questioned multiple witnesses during the court-style proceedings at Hotel Julien Dubuque. Landowners whose properties are in the line’s path also testified.
“My fear is that with this power line right behind my dairy, should my property be sold, it will be viewed as high-risk property for a buyer,” said Michael Deutmeyer, a rural Luxemburg farmer.
His property is among seven parcels facing potential eminent domain proceedings by two of the three companies overseeing the nearly $500 million project — ITC Midwest, Dairyland Power Cooperative and American Transmission Co.
In Iowa, the proposed line would run about 14.25 miles through Dubuque and Clayton counties before crossing the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Refuge at Cassville, Wis.
The IUB is tasked with determining whether to authorize the construction of the Iowa portion of the 345-kilovolt line. Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency approved the project earlier this year, while several federal authorizations are pending.
Easements on more than 50 Iowa parcels along the route were acquired from landowners voluntarily, and the IUB will decide whether eminent domain proceedings can proceed against the remainder.
COST EVALUATION
Planners say Cardinal-Hickory Creek will improve the reliability of and reduce congestion on the power grid and satisfy consumer demand for renewable energy.
But intervenors Thursday said the reticence of companies overseeing transmission projects to provide consumers with cost-impact information of the project at the retail level and additional comparisons to nontransmission alternatives makes a fair evaluation of any transmission project impossible.
Adding to costs is the annual return on common equity of 10.8% and 11.3% that ATC and ITC Midwest will receive, respectively.
“If you’re buying a car, don’t you want to know how much that car is going to cost you? How many miles it gets to a gallon?” asked intervenor Dena Kurt, of Hazel Green, Wis., when interviewed by the Telegraph Herald.
Scott Bents, a utility specialist with the Office of Consumer Advocate with Iowa Department of Justice, said such a figure — in which the price of wholesale energy prices that are passed to transmission owners, distribution companies and then customers — would not be useful.
DEMONSTRATING NEED
The IUB is expected to issue its decision by the second quarter of 2020.
Parties have 20 days to file an application for a rehearing after the order is issued, and they also can seek judicial review in Iowa district court.
If the IUB does not approve the line, citing a lack of need, the entire project would be “dead,” according to Jeff Eddy, ITC Midwest manager of transmission planning. He is confident that outcome will not occur.
“We have the ‘need,’ in our view,” Eddy said. “We’ve had to cross a lot of hurdles to get to that point.”