One major interchange of the Southwest Arterial project in Dubuque soon will be completed, but the opening of another will be pushed back until the spring.
The four-lane roadway, slated to open next year, will span six miles and connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park. These main connecting points have required major construction efforts and disrupted nearby traffic in the process.
Hugh Holak, resident construction engineer with Iowa Department of Transportation, said the arterial’s interchange with U.S. 61/151 is poised to open in early December.
This again would allow easy access to Tamarack Drive, Elmwood Drive and Olde Davenport Road from the highway. Holak explained that motorists currently accessing those streets are navigating temporary connecting roadways or, in the case of Olde Davenport Road, being forced to take long detours.
“There are several farms and residences along Olde Davenport, so we would really like to open that interchange,” Holak said.
Prior to that opening, crews must complete shoulder work, signage lighting and pavement marking. The latter has been complicated by the early arrival of winter weather.
“There is prep work that involves water, and we use water-based paint,” Holak said. “We basically need three days of weather above freezing, and we are not getting it now.”
The interchange of U.S. 20 and the Southwest Arterial will not open this year, as previously predicted.
Holak said there are myriad reasons for the delay, including problems associated with the lanterns that will line the roadway and delays to grading on nearby frontage roads.
Striping on the interchange also has yet to be completed.
Holak said some contractors that were scheduled to work on the U.S. 20 interchange late this year have been reassigned to make sure that the U.S. 61/151 interchange can open in the weeks ahead.
“If we have some nicer temperatures in the late winter, we could be ready to open (the U.S. 20 interchange) in March,” Holak said. “If not, we are looking at mid- to late April.”
But given that, motorists still will be able to access Stone Valley Drive and the Dubuque landfill via U.S. 20 through the winter.
Despite some delays with interchanges, the Southwest Arterial still is slated to be completed next summer.
“I would anticipate the road opening to traffic sometime around July 4th,” Holak said.
City officials said they believe the roadway will produce major benefits for motorists once it is opened.
“It will provide a safe and efficient bypass around the city for the traveling public,” said Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl.
He noted that multiple local entities long have supported the creation of the roadway, including the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Everyone has been a partner in this,” Schiesl said. “This project has been in the works for 30 years and has been a top transportation priority. We can’t wait to have it completed and opened.”