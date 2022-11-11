10 a.m. The annual ceremony will feature keynote speaker Christine Schauer and music and will be followed by a chili luncheon at the American Legion clubhouse. Event admission: Free. Chili lunch: $1 per bowl.
Ryan Niemiller
Today, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Comedian Ryan Niemiller shares his views of the world from the perspective of people with disabilities with quick wit, great timing and a gimmick that only he can exploit. Must be 21 or older. Admission: $20-$25. Tickets available at: bit.ly/3G2fQ97. More information: moonbarrocks.com.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early holiday shoppers can explore items from local vendors. Refreshments and door prizes also will be available. Admission: Free. More information: 608-732-2517.
Fall into the Holidays
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The seventh annual shopping event will feature local vendors and crafters. Part of the proceeds from admissions will go toward supporting St. Mark Youth Enrichment. Admission: $5 per person. More information: bit.ly/3G6HO3t.
Viva la Musique
Sunday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave.
2 p.m. University of Dubuque String Ensemble and Dubuque Community String Orchestra will present a free concert, featuring selections from “The Carnival of Animals.” More information: 563-690-0151
