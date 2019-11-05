PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A teen was injured Thursday in a rollover crash in Grant County.
Josiah Schwendinger, 17, of Woodman, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital for treatment, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday on Grant County C south of Prairie du Chien. The release states that Schwendinger was westbound when he hit a slick spot on the road and went onto the shoulder. His vehicle then crossed the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled over. His vehicle was totaled.