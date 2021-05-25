For the second consecutive year, Dubuque won’t mark Memorial Day with a parade. But a ceremony this weekend will celebrate the completion of a $3.2 million transformation of the veterans memorial on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
On May 30, speakers, including a U.S. Navy chaplain, will officially unveil the renovated Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial Plaza, which includes an elevated boardwalk extending over a pond and a sculpture.
“It’s so different — it’s so nice,” said Dick Bridges, a past commander of American Legion Post 6.
Crews began the renovation in spring 2020. Planning for the project began three years ago.
“I think what they’re doing is absolutely fantastic,” said Jim Wagner, co-founder of Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center. “It was already great, but they are adding to it — it’s going to be state-of-the-art.”
A former Dubuque City Council member, Kevin Lynch served as chairman of a Schmitt Island task force and is board chairman of the Dubuque Racing Association. The DRA funded the Veterans Memorial Plaza project.
“The DRA has also agreed to set aside funds for maintenance of the memorial in perpetuity,” Lynch said. “That ensures that for future generations, the memorial stays up to date and stays clean.”
The renovation project produced several new features at the plaza, including the sculpture, “Skyward,” which serves as a tribute to military veterans and to the island’s namesake — Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt.
Schmitt is credited with helping 12 other sailors climb through a porthole to escape the sinking USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, sacrificing his own chance to flee in the process.
The project also included relocating the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which had been located at Miller Riverview Park.
“The park is closed in winter, and that really hindered access to the memorial,” Lynch said.
U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel L. Mode is the featured speaker at the rededication event.
“Father Mode is the head of all of the Navy chaplains serving with the 7th Fleet in the Pacific, and he is familiar with Chaplain Schmitt’s story and was part of the effort to bring his remains back to Dubuque,” Lynch said.
Dubuque resident Steve Sloan, who is Schmitt’s great-nephew, said the plaza’s transformation has been incredible.
“We’re ecstatic as a family,” Sloan said. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the dedication, hard work and attention to detail that we’ve seen displayed in the completion of this project.”
Other local events scheduled for Memorial Day weekend include a flag-raising ceremony at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. That event will begin at 8:30 a.m. May 31 and also includes a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps, according to organizer Dan White, of Marine Corp League Detachment 101.
East Dubuque will hold a Memorial Day parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. May 31 along Sinsinawa Avenue.
There will be no parade in Dubuque. The 2020 Dubuque parade was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bridges said parade organizers were faced with continuing uncertainty when they attempted to plan for this year’s event.
“We just let it go for this year,” Bridges said.
Wagner said he is disappointed that the parade will not be held. He said veterans-related events and organizations have suffered because of the aging of active volunteers and other participants.
“That’s exactly what is happening,” he said. “These people are dying, and no young people are getting involved. It makes me wonder what’s going to happen (with veterans events and organizations) in 10 years.”