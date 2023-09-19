The future is looking a whole lot greener in Dubuque thanks to the recent announcement of a $1.5 million urban forestry grant.
The U.S. Forest Service recently awarded the Urban and Community Forestry Grant to the city, which will provide for the planting of 6,600 new trees over the next five years.
“This level of investment is just wholly unprecedented,” said Dubuque Trees Forever Executive Director and City Council Member Laura Roussell. “These new trees will be a lasting legacy that will benefit so many people in our community.”
Recommended for you
The tree planting is expected to increase Dubuque’s overall tree canopy cover from 26.2% to 40%, with a focus on planting trees in disadvantaged census tract areas including the Washington neighborhood, Point neighborhood, North End and West End.
Tree cover in those areas is considerably lower than in other parts of town, according to a tree equity map from American Forests. While some neighborhoods in the city have up to 54% canopy cover, downtown neighborhoods hover closer to 7% or 11%. Some areas in the far western part of the city have lower canopy covers, as well.
Because the program will focus on these disadvantaged areas, no local funding match is required.
“Those residents will benefit the most from additional green space,” Roussell said. “Many of them may not have air conditioning, and having a tree in the right place can reduce energy costs.”
A robust urban canopy also can reduce surface temperatures in the warmer months, Roussell said, making walking or biking in those areas more enjoyable and providing shaded areas to socialize.
Roughly 1,300 trees will be planted each year for five years through the program, a press release states. City leaders still are working to identify what kinds of trees will be planted and where, but the intent is to have a diverse mix of species.
Doing so should help avoid large losses in tree cover if a new pest or disease were to emerge like the emerald ash borer, which wiped out ash tree populations across the tri-state area.
“When we had to take out the ash trees, we left some streets that were lined with beautiful trees with pretty much nothing,” said city Leisure Services Director Marie Ware. “This brings back the green to those (locations).”
The trees also will be selected with consideration of what types of trees grow best in the area, Ware said, which includes considering expected climate-change related shifts in average temperatures and local seasonality.
The trees will be placed on both public and private property with the help of Dubuque Trees Forever, the Teen Resiliency Corps, area residents and community volunteers.
Residential property owners in the project zone will be able to opt in to the free tree planting, and businesses also will be incentivized to plant trees on their properties, the release states.
Some free trees also will be set aside for commercial property owners who exceed planting requirements.
“Grants like this are a game changer,” Ware said. “We’re excited to be able to move forward with this effort and bring back that beautiful urban canopy.”