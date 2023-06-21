A group of children scanned the skies to catch a glimpse of a helicopter at about noon Tuesday in Dubuque.
Minutes later, the sound of their shrieks and giggles filled the air as a University of Iowa AirCare helicopter landed in a gust of wind at the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility.
The helicopter — which the kids later had the chance to explore — was part of a summer youth camp held this week by Dubuque police, fire and EMS personnel. Children ages 11 to 13 participated in activities on Monday and Tuesday, while youth ages 14 to 17 will participate Thursday and Friday. About 45 youth from each age group are set to participate.
“We want to introduce them to the training involved for police and firefighters and also get to know police officers and firefighters,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “A lot of them only know about firefighters, EMS and law enforcement from what they see on TV.”
On Tuesday, participants rotated through police and fire training stations before the day culminated in a water balloon fight, complete with a fire truck spraying water in the air to fall down on the group.
One group worked with fire extinguishers, while another used the hose attached to a fire engine. Another group tried tossing a ball and riding a bicycle while wearing goggles that simulated drunkenness.
Graham Kroger, 11, of Dubuque, wore a hard hat as he crawled through a search-and-rescue trailer with a group searching for dolls to “rescue.” The trailer simulated a confined space that a firefighter might have to search through at a real scene.
“It’s fun,” Graham said. “You crawl around, and it’s dark. You can’t see anything. You’re supposed to pretend like you’re in a fire, so you have to stay down.”
Graham said he also had fun making new friends while at the camp.
“My mom told me about (the camp), and I was really happy about it,” he added. “All the officers have been really nice teaching us.”
Welsh said rappelling down a wall on Monday was a favorite activity for many at the camp.
“A lot of them were super nervous,” he said. “As soon as they came down, they said, ‘I am never, ever doing that again.’ And then a few minutes later, they asked, ‘Can I do that again?’”
Danielle Jelinek, 13, of Dubuque, said the rappelling was her favorite activity.
“The first time I went down, I didn’t use my hands whatsoever,” she said. “I just went down with my arms out. It was a lot of fun.”
She said another highlight was going up in the air in the fire department’s boom truck and noted that using the goggles that simulated drunkenness was “hard.”
“There’s a lot of stereotypes that police officers are mean, but they are all so nice,” Danielle said.
Brynn Hageman and Ella Lange, both 12-year-olds from Dyersville, Iowa, also mentioned rappelling as a highlight.
“It was scary getting out (of the window) with your back facing the ground, but going down was fun,” Ella said.
“It went really quick,” Brynn added.
Bentley Ellis, 12, of Dubuque, had a different favorite camp activity that took place Monday — seeing a K-9.
“I want one,” he said. “I want one as a pet. They can search for stuff and jump.”
In addition to giving the kids a unique and fun experience, Welsh said the camp also provided them vital information such as how to perform CPR.
“One side is giving them the skills to stay safe, and the other side is cool exposure to what we do,” he said. “... And the goal is to have everything active and hands on. You need to let them hold the hose and see how powerful it is.”