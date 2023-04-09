Goldie Foley
Goldie Foley (center) is seen with family after receiving recognition for more than 12 years of volunteer work as a leader in Jo Daviess County 4-H.

SCALES MOUND, Ill. — The participation of Goldie Foley’s children in 4-H would end up leading her to give more than 12 years to guiding youth through the program and beyond.

Jo Daviess County 4-H recently recognized the Scales Mound resident for her service as she was named to the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.

