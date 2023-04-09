SCALES MOUND, Ill. — The participation of Goldie Foley’s children in 4-H would end up leading her to give more than 12 years to guiding youth through the program and beyond.
Jo Daviess County 4-H recently recognized the Scales Mound resident for her service as she was named to the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.
“She has given her time and talent to working with the young people in our county to help guide them, give them a sense of belonging and help them explore their interests,” said Angela Miller, 4-H program coordinator in Jo Daviess County. “She loves her family, 4-H and the Scales Mound community.”
Foley originally became involved with the youth development organization when her children joined 4-H when they were young, but her participation quickly grew.
“I started helping our leader, then when he got older and stepped back, I took over with a friend,” she said. “It’s just the joy of seeing the kids’ success, helping them along (that keeps me motivated).”
For 12 years, Foley has served as a leader of a local 4-H club. She also has taken up organizing the 4-H food stand and served as a 4-H superintendent during the Jo Daviess County Fair.
In that time, Foley said she has seen 4-H evolve in the county, noting both positive developments and challenges.
She said fewer children are participating in 4-H in general but that 4-H has begun broadening the variety of projects and programs in which kids can participate.
“They’ve added a lot of new projects, which is great to see,” she said. “The Cloverbuds (a program for younger children) have a wide area of subjects they can try. They have a lot of nice variety now.”
Foley said that her favorite part of being a 4-H leader is watching the members grow in their projects year by year.
“Like our daughters did crafts (in 4-H), so you could see them improve and you could help them,” she said. “It was fun seeing them progress with those projects.”
Foley said the lessons learned in 4-H continue after kids exit the program.
“I see them out in the community and see their accomplishments,” she said. “It’s great to see their projects and how some of their projects helped them later on in life, especially with their leadership skills.”
