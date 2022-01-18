Three people inspired by the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. shared how the slain civil rights leader impacted their lives during a virtual event Monday in Dubuque.
Caprice Jones, founder and executive director of Fountain of Youth, a nonprofit that seeks to end generational poverty; Steven “Louie” Meier, a union organizer and community activist; and Brian Hallstoos, a University of Dubuque history professor involved in an effort to create a memorial to a Dubuque lynching victim, were the featured speakers during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.
The 20-minute event was presented by Faces & Voices virtually for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones spoke first during the presentation, explaining how he was incarcerated multiple times as a youth living in Chicago.
“I did my first armed robbery when I was 12 years old,” he said. “I didn’t feel fear. I went to prison for guns, burglaries, all of the different things that were considered cool in the world where I was growing up in.”
His life changed during one of his periods of incarceration.
“In prison, I began to discover my purpose,” he said. “I began to trust in my faith.”
Jones said he was inspired to create an organization dedicated to eradicating generational poverty on an individual-by-individual basis. He moved to Dubuque in 2015 and founded Fountain of Youth a year later.
He said the organization is inspired by and steeped in King’s work.
“Martin Luther King Jr. has shown me through his life’s journey that anything is possible through God,” Jones said. “I was inspired by Martin Luther King all my life. I consider him my mentor.”
Meier was an organizing member of Iowa’s first statewide campaign workers union, is a member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and currently serves as vice chairman of the Dubuque Democratic Socialists group.
Meier said he spent his youth “engaging in acts of violence” in the wake of a series of cross-burning incidents. Dubuque garnered national attention after at least 14 cross burnings were reported from 1988 to 1993.
“Dubuque recognized at that time that we were lacking in diversity, and we were all going through growing pains,” Meier said. “I was using it as fuel for hate.”
He said his experiences living on the edge of homelessness were transformational.
“At that point, I met a few folks in the neighborhood — people of color — who let me stay for free,” he said.
“Martin Luther King said to judge people on the content of their character,” Meier said. “If you’re not seeing the best in everyone and not trying to put aside your biases, you’re missing out on a great opportunity. That opportunity is the hope that Dr. King inspired in people.”
Hallstoos is involved in an effort to create a memorial to Nathaniel Morgan, a Black man whipped and killed by a White mob in 1840 after being accused of theft in Dubuque.
“If we suppress these ugly things that happened in our past, it often comes out in ugly ways,” Hallstoos said.
He said the memorial can identify past hatred while perhaps lessening current hate.
“My hope with the memorial is to reach people who are averse to having a memorial like this,” he said. “Even people who do hateful things are redeemable.”