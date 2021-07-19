Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Platteville, Wis., we will feature developments from Stockton, Ill., and Dubuque in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque-based credit union has completed a sizable expansion in southwest Wisconsin.
Dupaco Community Credit Union recently moved back into a newly expanded branch in Platteville, according to chief marketing officer David Klavitter. The property, located at 1100 Business 151, now boasts over 7,600 square feet — roughly double its size prior to the expansion.
Klavitter framed the $3 million project as a necessary move amid continued growth in that market.
“We were bursting at the seams,” he said. “We wanted to be able to accommodate more members there, and we also wanted to take some new ideas that we’ve learned elsewhere and incorporate them into this branch.”
New technology is abundant, including a pair of new video teller machines and an interactive screen in each office that aims to enhance interactions between employees and members.
Borrowing an idea already used at a Dupaco location in Dubuque’s Millwork District, the Platteville location also boasts a touch-screen in the lobby.
“It is a self-serve educational tool,” Klavitter explained. “It has a lot of games on it and it helps support our mission, which is helping members figure out their money.”
The new location also offers one additional conference room, six new private offices and two new public offices.
During construction, the credit union’s drive-thru remained open. Dupaco temporarily utilized a neighboring building for appointments such as loan closings, account openings and other face-to-face member services while its lobby was closed.
Dupaco Community Credit Union was founded in 1948 by 10 employees from the Dubuque Packing Co. It now has more than 135,000 members.
The Platteville branch can be reached at 608-348-4499.