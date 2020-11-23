Local law enforcement officials say this year’s COVID-19 restrictions could curb the incidence of drunk driving during Thanksgiving week.
“The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is commonly referred to as the biggest bar night of the year,” said Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy. “I’m not sure how much truth there is to that, but they are usually busy.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, busy bars during Thanksgiving week can contribute to an increase in impaired driving cases.
The agency reports that from 2014 to 2018 – the latest five-year period with complete data, more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Monday morning after the holiday. Also during that five-year period, 47% of drivers between the ages of 21 and 34 who were involved in fatal car crashes on Thanksgiving Eve were impaired by alcohol.
“I know from past experience that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving was one of busiest nights out,” Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner said.
Turner said Jo Daviess County had two crashes on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and 2019, but no drunk-driving arrests.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is a busy bar night, but that local safe driving programs have reduced drunk-driving cases during the holiday.
“We hope that people continue to use the resources available to get home safely,” Dreckman said.
However, one such resource, the Southern Grant Road Crew program, announced in June that it would remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“For Thanksgiving 2020, I believe COVID will have an impact on the amount of people out and about, as you can already see it on a daily basis,” Dreckman said.
Lt. Ted McClimon said Dubuque police don’t typically see a large increase in impaired-driving arrests during Thanksgiving Eve, and that COVID-19 restrictions could reduce the risk further this year.
“This year, with the bars being closed at 10, there is a potential that less people will be out and people being home earlier,” he said.
Kennedy said COVID-19 restrictions could impact all driving during Thanksgiving.
“With many states imposing restrictions on gatherings, we may see a reduction in travel during that period,” he said.