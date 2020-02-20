BELMONT, Wis. – Authorities say one person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 151 in Lafayette County.
Brent D. Reddington, 46, of Belmont, was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Reddington was traveling north on U.S. 151 in Belmont Township at 6:43 a.m. when his vehicle entered the left shoulder. Reddington overcorrected and his vehicle entered a ditch, struck a rock embankment and overturned.