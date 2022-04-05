The Dubuque City Council’s newest member was sworn in and attended her first meeting in that capacity on Monday night.
Standing in the council chamber in the Historic Federal Building with her hand raised and her family by her side, Katy Wethal took the oath of office at the beginning of the council’s regularly scheduled meeting, becoming the new representative for Ward 4.
Last Tuesday, Wethal won a special election for the seat, garnering 355 votes to Carla Anderson’s 254.
Wethal said she is grateful that the ward’s residents chose her to represent them.
“I feel incredibly honored,” she said. “I have had so much support during the months of the campaign. It’s so exciting to know people put their trust in me to do the work of their ward.”
Wethal and Anderson advanced to last week’s election by garnering the most votes in a seven-person primary election on March 1.
The Ward 4 seat has been vacant since the beginning of January, when Ward 4 Council Member Brad Cavanagh was sworn in as mayor after winning the race to succeed Roy Buol.
A native of Sabula, Iowa, Wethal attended Clarke University and moved with her husband, Robert, to Dubuque from Colorado in 2008 after living there for several years.
She works as a nurse practitioner for Medical Associates Clinic and has three children.
This is the first time that Wethal has held public office. Her term runs until Dec. 31, 2023.
The council has one representative for each of the four wards in the city, as well as two at-large members.