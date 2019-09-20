Three Dubuque Community School Board members running for re-election took a lack of many challengers as a sign that voters are happy with the district’s direction.
“I think it just shows that people have faith in the direction (of) the school board ... and are glad to see the incumbents that are running and didn’t necessarily see any reason for that to change,” said School Board President Tami Ryan.
When the filing period closed Thursday for the Nov. 5 election, only one newcomer — Kate Parks — had filed to run for the board, along with incumbents Ryan, Mike Donohue and Lisa Wittman. Four seats will be on the ballot, and Tom Barton is not running for re-election.
The previous uncontested Dubuque school board election came in 2007, when two people filed to run for two seats.
“The public must be fairly comfortable with what’s going on,” Donohue said.
He said district leaders must continue focusing on their five-year strategic plan. The plan sets goals to improve reading and math proficiency and ensure all students receive a college or career experience by the time they graduate, among other objectives.
“It’s easy to see there’s a lot of work to be done, and I think the strategic plan should focus us in that direction, and I think the one that we have does,” Donohue said.
Wittman said she was disappointed that there are only four candidates in the field.
“I’m disappointed that no one else has run because there’s a great opportunity for citizens to get involved, and I know there’s so many people — parents and nonparents — that really care about the education of our kids in Dubuque and want to see those good things continue,” she said.
However, Wittman also said she is happy to know that — barring being topped by a write-in candidate — she can serve four more years on the board.
“I am really excited to start a second term,” she said. “After being on the board for four years, I really feel confident that this next four years … I really feel I can contribute even more with all the knowledge I do have now.”
Ryan said the four candidates still have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the school district’s direction.
She noted that she and other candidates are meeting with officials from Dubuque Education Association, and she also will remain available to discuss her stances with community members.
Parks, likewise, said she still plans to talk with community members ahead of the election about what they think is important.
She said two important issues are supporting, recruiting and retaining teachers, and keeping equity at the forefront of the district’s conversations.
“I really want to help decipher data and focus on that issue, in terms of how we’re approaching this as a district to make sure that all of our kids are getting what they need and that all of our teachers are getting what they need,” Parks said.