Beth McGorry said that if a project helps kids, you can expect Kirsten Weidemann to be there to help.
“I don’t even have words to describe her passion for kids,” said McGorry, director of donor relations with St. Mark Youth Enrichment.
McGorry said Weidemann has become an integral volunteer for St. Mark, a nonprofit that provides programs and services to improve the educational and social-emotional growth of youth.
“I don’t know anyone more optimistic about the world she can create,” McGorry said. “She is always a bringer of joy.”
Weidemann, 44, of Dubuque, is a longtime local educator who also volunteers at her church, First Congregational United Church of Christ. She began her civic involvement more than a decade ago, with a popular local event that raises money for cancer research.
“The first thing I got involved with was Relay For Life,” Weidemann said. “I was teaching at Grandview Preschool and one of our families had a child who was diagnosed with cancer. We felt like one thing we could do was have a relay team. That was my impetus — the feeling that these kids shouldn’t have to deal with this, so let’s figure out a way to stop that.”
Weidemann captained her relay team for several years. Then she took on a broader role with the volunteer organizers of the annual event.
“I was enticed to join the leadership team,” she said. “I served on the leadership team for nine years. Two of my last three years were as co-chair, and then I stayed on that final year — which was 2020, when COVID hit — to act as a support for the leadership team.”
Weidemann was intending to continue assisting with Relay For Life.
“I stepped away because I actually received a cancer diagnosis myself, in March 2021,” she said.
Doctors diagnosed Weidemann with early-stage colon cancer.
“I was actually really lucky — it was caught early with a precautionary colonoscopy,” Weidemann said. “I was able to have it surgically removed and did some testing to ensure that there were no signs of it in my blood. Now, I am doing well. I have been cancer-free for a year and a half.”
Weidemann continues to support Relay For Life with fundraising.
“I look forward to being back with the event this year,” she said.
Weidemann met McGorry through Relay For Life, and that’s how the educator became involved with a pair of St. Mark initiatives — an annual school supply drive called “Apples For Students,” and “Sponsor Angels,” a project that confidentially connects donations of warm clothing with local families in need or a specific child involved in the organization’s programs.
“I started helping with their school supply drive,” Weidemann said. “I am the lead volunteer. I have been doing that for about eight years. I go in the week that all of the supplies are bagged up, and I make sure the (other) volunteers know what they need to do so that the staff is free to do the things they need to do.”
McGorry said some of Weidemann’s efforts with the initiative have involved problem solving.
“She sees problems and finds ways to fix them,” McGorry said.
Weidemann said her role is helping to maintain order during a large-scale charitable initiative.
“There are a lot of hands doing wonderful work but you’ve got to be watching what is happening because a lot of pieces have to come together.”
Weidemann and her husband, Josh, have worked to involve their sons, Eli, 20, and Drew, 16, in volunteer efforts.
“With (St. Mark’s) Angel program at Christmas, we volunteered (as a family) to provide items for a few kids,” Kirsten Weidemann said. “I really tried to show my boys that there are people who need help right here. It’s not something far away. There are kids in Dubuque, maybe even at your own school, who need help and you should help.”
Weidemann recommends people looking for volunteer opportunities tap into their passions.
“My passion is kids,” she said. “The reward (of volunteering) for me is that I am helping someone even if I can’t see it.”
