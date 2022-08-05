PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Officials at a panel this week on groundwater contamination in southwest Wisconsin emphasized the importance of increased awareness and testing.
A small but engaged group gathered at the event hosted by Platteville Public Library to learn more about private well contamination and the results of the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology study.
Researchers from University of Wisconsin-Madison and Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey tested 978 water samples taken in 2018 and 2019 from 816 private wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
Results showed that 33% of those wells were contaminated by nitrates or coliform bacteria, with contamination stemming from human wastewater, cattle manure and chemical fertilizers, among other sources.
Biologist and lead study researcher Joel Stokdyk, from the U.S. Geological Survey, told attendees it is important for well owners to be aware of these risks, as owners are the ones who maintain and monitor their water.
“You’re essentially your own utility company,” he said. “You decide when the well gets tested, what it gets tested for and if you treat your water.”
Joe Bonnell, natural resource educator with University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, said wells in southwest Wisconsin are at particular risk of contamination because of the region’s fractured bedrock under relatively thin soils.
Other potential risk factors include surrounding land use, well siting and characteristics such as well age and depth.
“There is no single cause of contamination … so there are many opportunities to address the issue,” Stokdyk said.
Attendee Risper Nyairo asked panelists if there was a specific well depth that people should aim for to avoid groundwater contamination.
Stokdyk said the answer depends on certain geological factors and a well owner’s attitude toward risk. It also has to do with weighing the costs of drilling a deeper well with the benefits of reducing the risk of contamination.
“If we want to recommend a depth, the first thing we have to do is determine what level of contamination (or risk of contamination) we’re OK with,” he said. “That’s not a scientific question, that’s a societal question.”
Bonnell said that rather than coming up with a “flat recommendation,” it is best to consult with an expert to help determine how topography, geology and other factors could affect the well.
“It’s shocking that there’s the potential that people could be drinking water contaminated by human waste,” Nyairo said. “But it was interesting to see how (one well factor) can make a difference.”
Other attendees asked what they should do if they are worried about well contamination. Bonnell highlighted local testing options, such as submitting a water sample to a local extension office.
“If you’re asking, ‘How do I know my water is safe to drink?’, the first step is to have it tested,” he said. “There’s no other way to really know for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.