PRESTON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man faces multiple drug and weapons charges after an arrest in Grant County.
Jeremy L. Koppen, 41, of Preston, was arrested on June 9 on charges of two counts delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and receiving stolen property, according to a press release from the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force.
The release states that task-force investigators executed a search warrant on a residence in Preston, located in Fennimore Township, and “located methamphetamine, heroin, firearms, and stolen property within the residence.”
Koppen is currently under supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and has five prior convictions since 2017 relating to the possession or distribution of methamphetamine, according to the release.