11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A variety of food trucks will be on site selling lunch items, while Maureen Kilgore will play live music. The event is hosted by Travel Dubuque and presented by MidWestOne Bank. Cost: Free to attend. More information: https://bit.ly/3kKCDdw.
Communitywide garage sales
Today and Saturday, various locations
Communitywide garage sales are being held this weekend in at least five local cities: Asbury and Cascade, Iowa; East Dubuque, Ill.; and Cuba City and Lancaster, Wis. Contact the communities for more information.
Dubuque Farmers Market
Saturday, Iowa Street and West 11th, 12th and 13th streets near City Hall
7 a.m. to noon. The first outdoor Dubuque Farmers Market of the year. The event will feature a wide variety of vendors with fresh produce, meats, crafts, food trucks, baked goods, wine and more. Free to browse. More information: dubuquefarmersmarket.org.
2022 Midwest Pride in Your Ride Truck & Tractor Show
Today and Saturday, Tri-State Raceway, Earlville, Iowa
8 a.m. today to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a display of semi trucks and farm tractors, as well as a live auction, semi truck pull and semi drag racing. Vendors, children’s activities and more also will occur. Proceeds benefit American Cancer Society Relay For Life. Cost: $10 for attendees 13 and older; children 12 and younger are admitted for free. More information: 563-580-8200.
Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast
Sunday, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Order of the Arrow is hosting its annual Mother’s Day, all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Proceeds support service projects and activities for the Arrowmen of the Timmeu Lodge 74. Cost: $10 per person; children 4 and younger eat for free. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3sboES3.