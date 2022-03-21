Jim Wagner had to leave to serve in the Vietnam War just a week after he and Cheri Ludowitz were married in 1968.
This summer, the Dubuque couple will celebrate 54 years of marriage.
Jim and Cheri’s relationship started when Cheri’s friend asked her to go on a double date. After the blind date, Jim and Cheri stayed together.
“It seems like just yesterday,” Jim said.
He said he and Cheri fit together.
“We were young and spur-of-the-moment people,” Jim said. “We called a spade a spade. We were our own people.”
Cheri said Jim was nice and polite.
“I just thought, ‘He’s a nice guy, I’ll date him, and maybe it will work out,’” Cheri said. “It did.”
They weren’t an overly romantic couple, she said.
“We were walking one night and he said, ‘Oh, I’ve got something for you,’” Cheri said. “I said, ‘Oh, what’s that?’ He proceeds to give me a ring.”
The two were married on Aug. 24, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
While Jim was in Vietnam, Cheri stayed in Dubuque with her parents. The couple’s daughter Tammy was born while he was overseas.
One day, a taxi driver pulled up to Cheri and delivered a telegram.
“It said that Jim had been shot,” Cheri said. “They said, ‘Don’t worry about it, he’ll be fine.’ … He was OK, but I didn’t know that when it happened. That took a lot to find out.”
Jim spent time in an evacuation hospital in Vietnam after he was shot. Originally, the plan was to take him to Japan so doctors could remove shrapnel from his back.
“After a few days, they said, ‘You’re amazing. You really healed good, and that shrapnel isn’t moving,’” Jim said.
Jim was sent back out to the field. To this day, he still has shrapnel in his back.
“I didn’t get to come home until my time was up, my full year,” Jim said.
After his six months of basic training and a year fighting overseas, Jim returned to the U.S. to serve the remainder of his two-year tour in Texas.
“It wasn’t like the other wars,” Cheri said. “But we got through that too. You get through what you’ve got to get through.”
There was no fanfare when Jim returned, with just Cheri and his parents waiting for him at the airport.
“There were struggles when he got home from Vietnam,” Tammy said. “(Cheri) was a trooper and helped him through everything.”
More than a decade later, they had another daughter, Crystal. It was like starting over, Cheri said.
“We had nothing from Tammy,” Jim said.
“I had to get everything — a baby bed, clothes,” Cheri said. “It was just like starting a new family.”
The family often spent weekends at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway and at other local race tracks, where Jim competed in dirt track racing. They also enjoyed bowling and camping.
Crystal said her parents were always fun.
“They are so committed and loyal to each other,” Crystal said. “Life wasn’t always easy, but they always showed us that you have to be committed.”
Jim worked for Myers-Cox Co. for 30 years. Cheri worked a variety of places. Her first job was at a drive-in, and she eventually started working at Premier Drycleaning, where she stayed for 20 years.
About a decade ago, Jim was retired and working on an old car. Veteran friends began coming by his garage, finding support and camaraderie in one another.
When the crowd became to large to fit in the garage, Jim and another veteran, Al Rowell, founded Veterans Freedom Center together in Dubuque.
“My mom has stood by him throughout all of that and encouraged him to do it,” Tammy said. “Everything they’ve done has been a joint venture. They both are all in.”
Jim supports every veteran who comes in, Crystal said, and her mom is the same way.
“They’re always thinking about each other and doing things for each other,” Tammy said. “If you drive to their house, there is an (about) 6-foot-tall Statue of Liberty. He bought that for my mom for an anniversary present.”
Today, Jim and Cheri have three grandchildren. Jim believes communication essential in a marriage.
“We get up every morning, and we sit (at the table) and have coffee and talk about what we’re going to do that day and anything else that happens to pop up in your mind,” Jim said.
“We solve all the problems,” Cheri added.
Cheri said that not only is it important to start each day on the same page, couples also should make sure any problems are resolved before the day ends.
“Never go to bed mad at him, because then you won’t sleep,” Cheri said.
After so many years, married couples develop a routine, Jim said. Cheri agreed.
“When you’re first married, you’re not sure about the guy,” she said. “What does he like? Am I going to do something wrong? By talking, it all comes together.”