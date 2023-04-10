Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A man has pleaded guilty to drug charges after police said he sold methamphetamine near a Dubuque elementary school.
Larrell S. Lindsey, 45, of Dubuque, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two counts of a controlled substance violation.
If a plea deal is accepted, an additional controlled substance violation would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that both prosecutors and Lindsey will recommend a 10-year prison sentence. His sentencing hearing is set for May 30.
Court documents state that authorities conducted undercover drug purchases involving Lindsey multiple times last year.
Authorities said Lindsey sold meth from his apartment, which adjoins the parking lot and playground of Audubon Elementary School.
