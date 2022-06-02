FARLEY, Iowa — The Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District will move into a larger temporary location.
Library district Director Amanda Vazquez said library branch services soon will be offered in Farley Municipal Building in a room previously used by Farley Area Historical Society.
“The City of Farley did offer us the use of the space in one of the back rooms of the municipal building for a more permanent temporary library space,” she said. “It will be more of a full-functioning library than we currently have.”
She hopes to have that relocation complete this summer.
Temporary services currently are offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in a conference room in the municipal building.
The Farley branch of the library district at Drexler Middle School closed July 31 after the Western Dubuque Community School Board rescinded the agreement for the library to operate there. Library and Farley officials continue to work toward a new permanent location.
Vazquez said the new space will allow for 8,000 to 9,000 items, while the current location only has 1,000 items. Hours also will likely increase to 25 to 30 per week. She said more information will be shared about the new space on the library district’s website and social media pages when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.