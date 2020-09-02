PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Local public transit systems have seen revenues plummet this year as passengers reduced travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Transportation directors say federal support has been crucial to staying afloat, but they remain uncertain if additional dollars — the allocation of which is being debated in Congress — will be needed to sustain operations through 2021.
“It’s been rough,” said Kathy Gable, Jo Daviess County transit director. “March and April were real dire months for us, but I think we’re going to come out of this.”
The service ran just 864 trips in July, compared to 4,020 that month in 2019.
With fewer riders, the agency depended on the lifeline it received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The measure provided $25 billion nationwide to assist transit agencies.
Congress is currently attempting to reconcile two additional COVID-19 aid packages. One bill, which would provide $15.75 billion for transit, has passed the Democratic-majority U.S. House of Representatives, while a Republican proposal that provides no transit aid has been introduced in the Senate.
Chandra Ravada, director of transportation, planning and transit services at Regional Transit Authority, said his answer to whether current federal funding will suffice for continued operations changes daily.
“We are estimating we might slide through this fiscal year with that money,” Ravada said.
The organization serves residents in Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties and incurred a “huge deficit” as ridership narrowed this spring.
But circumstances are improving. The RTA provided 2,700 rides in June, up from 1,600 the previous month but well below the 8,700 trips provided in June 2019.
Dubuque’s city transit system received a $3.6 million grant through the CARES Act, which has sustained no-fare operations as transport slowed.
Fare revenues dropped from about $86,000 from January through March to $5,500 from April through June as the city stopped charging fares. Passenger flow, however, is creeping upwards, from a low of 12,332 rides in April to 19,110 in June. July figures were unavailable.
“People are still having to go to the grocery store,” said Renee Tyler, city transportation services manager. “They are still having to go to the doctor. And they are still having to go to work.”
Tyler believes figures steadily will improve, but not to pre-pandemic levels, until 2021.
The City of Platteville also stopped charging fares for its transit services this spring as a safety precaution.
University of Wisconsin- Platteville students constitute the majority of the city’s bus users, so ridership declined when the institution’s leaders sent most students home in March.
The bus system provided 4,723 rides in March and 103 in April, compared to corresponding monthly figures in 2019 of 7,611 and 8,411, respectively.
Howard Crofoot, Platteville public works director, said CARES funding prevented a revenue shortfall.
“We’re pretty confident that we’re good through the end of this year,” he said. But as far as 2021, he is unsure.