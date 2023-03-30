Roosting falcons lay eggs at Dubuque County Courthouse

Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Two Peregrine falcon eggs recently were laid in a specially constructed box at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The eggs are slightly smaller than a chicken egg and brownish-red in color.
A pair of falcons began roosting in 2016 at the courthouse, and Dubuque County Conservation staff built the box for the birds and placed it on a high ledge.
Peregrine falcons normally lay two to five eggs, according to the conservation department. The eggs hatch within about 30 days.
The falcons can be viewed on a live YouTube feed, found at bit.ly/3TVYnE8.
