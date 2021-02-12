VOLGA, Iowa -- A Clayton County man is charged after authorities state he kidnapped an underage girl "for the purpose of sexually abusing her."
Charles D. Lockard, 61, of Volga, is charged in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with third-degree sexual abuse and in Iowa District Court of Fayette County with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that authorities were alerted at about 5:20 p.m. Feb. 1 that a girl younger than 14 was missing. Her family reported that the girl went to Volga Public Library at about 4 p.m. and did not return home.
The family found sexual conversations that the girl had via Facebook Messenger with Lockard, documents state.
When interviewed by authorities, Lockard admitted to sexually abusing the girl on Jan. 31 at his residence and on Feb. 1 in Wadena, documents state.
"On (Feb. 1, Lockard) had set in place a plan to the (girl) from her home and take her to another location for the purpose to commit a sexual abuse," states court documents related to the kidnapping charge. "The defendant took (the girl) from the Volga library and drover her to a residence in the city of Wadena in Fayette County, where he knew the home was empty and committed a sexual abuse on the victim."
After the assault, he drove the girl to Volga, then to Strawberry Point, where he dropped her off in a church parking lot, near where she was found later by authorities, they reported.