In recent months, a substantial supplement to unemployment benefits has provided some solace to Americans dealing with reduced hours or layoffs.
Beginning this week, however, that safety net will be removed.
The $600 per-week addition to benefits expired on Saturday, a development that could substantially reduce income for thousands of area residents.
The additional financial support was authorized in late March as part of the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package. It provided an extra $600 each week to those who were unemployed, as well as workers who had retained their jobs but were logging fewer hours.
Loren Rice, an associate professor of accounting and business at Clarke University in Dubuque, believes the extra benefits have successfully propped up struggling workers and an ailing economy.
“It has allowed the unemployed to continue to function and live their lives as normally as possible,” he said.
In recent weeks, the looming expiration of the program compelled lawmakers to take a closer look at the beefed-up benefits. However, members of the U.S. Congress left for the weekend without voting to extend the benefits, allowing the supplemental support to reach its expiration date.
Talks about aiding struggling workers will resume this week, and a variety of options are under consideration.
They include the resumption of the $600 weekly supplement, the creation of a weekly benefit lower than the previous total, or the outright elimination of any extra benefits.
Even without the $600, laid-off workers will still be eligible to receive standard unemployment benefits. However, these programs generally only pay somewhere between one-third and one-half of lost wages.
With many Americans poised for a steep income reduction, Rice fears that Americans will begin to cut back on spending and create a ripple effect in the economy. Businesses would likely react to declining revenues by cutting expenses, a move that means cutting jobs.
“The second, hidden part to this extra $600 is that it really helped businesses,” Rice said. “Consumers had more money to spend, which kept businesses strong and has allowed more people to stay working.”
DEBATING THE MERITS
Various opinions have emerged on the effectiveness of the $600 supplement.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, discussed the issues at length last month during a hearing on the role of unemployment insurance during the pandemic.
He cited research published by the University of Chicago that estimates more than two-thirds of recipients are now receiving benefits that exceed lost earnings. The research showed more than 20% are getting double what they used to earn.
“One thing we’ve learned is how poorly targeted the additional $600 per week payments are, as it appears most recipients are being paid more (through current unemployment benefits) than they were when working,” Grassley stated. “This discourages people from returning to work or taking a new job, delaying the recovery.”
Despite his concerns about the program’s details, Grassley has emphasized the importance of continuing to support Americans through the COVID-19 crisis. He said last week he expects legislation to be introduced soon to ensure there won’t be a lapse in supplemental benefits.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, on the other hand, framed the expanded unemployment benefits as an important part of stabilizing the economy.
“As workers have lost jobs through no fault of their own, the $600 supplemental unemployment benefit has allowed families to pay rent, buy groceries and meet other basic needs,” Finkenauer wrote via email. “Now those benefits are expiring, while the crisis is still far from over.”
She urged all American political leaders to reach a swift conclusion.
“Democrats and Republicans — including Senate Republicans and the president — must come together and extend emergency unemployment benefits and keep our families whole,” Finkenauer wrote.
NEXT STEPS
The economic impacts of the novel coronavirus have been undeniable.
About 15,000 Dubuque County workers have filed initial unemployment claims since mid-March, according to data obtained by Greater Dubuque Development Corp. While many of these individuals have since returned to work, the economy remains miles away from returning to a sense of normalcy.
Dubuque County had an unemployment rate of 8.7% in June, significantly higher than the 2.4% jobless rate in June 2019. There are still 4,600 Dubuque County residents receiving unemployment benefits, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson said the expiration of the $600 supplement only adds to these workers’ problems.
“It was a godsend to the thousands of Dubuquers who found themselves unemployed,” Dickinson said. “(The expiration) will be a significant blow to individuals and their families going forward.”
Rice, of Clarke University, also expressed concern about the sudden elimination of additional benefits.
Despite some recent signs of improvement, he said the current job market simply can’t support everyone seeking work.
“There just aren’t enough jobs right now where everyone who is unemployed can go get one,” Rice said. “I don’t think it is a good idea to eliminate (the extra $600) right now, period. And if they do that, there needs to be a weaning process.”
In Grant County, Wis., signs of economic recovery are evident: State data show the jobless rate there dropped to 7% in June, compared to 10.9% one month earlier.
Grant County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Brisbois believes the expiration of the $600 supplement could leave many workers in a tough spot, however. Laid-off workers hoping for an eventual return to their previous employer might have to reconsider.
“There are a number of workers who have been laid off and are expecting to be called back, but they are uncertain of when,” Brisbois said. “Because they are losing that $600, it could push them to switch jobs and get back in the workforce earlier.”