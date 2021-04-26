DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a rollover crash Sunday night near Darlington.
They say speed and alcohol likely were factors in the wreck.
Lucas R. Hicks, 27, of Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday on Lafayette County F, just south of Gravel Run Road, between Darlington and Fayette. Authorities said Hicks was southbound when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and rolled numerous times. Hicks, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation. It is the first fatal wreck of the year in Lafayette County.