The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Kentarion R. Johnson, 20, of 514 Greenwood Court, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his father, Timmy L. Johnson Sr., 52.

Dahnicca John, 31, of 195 Kaufmann Ave., reported the theft of $650 between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Country Market, 1800 Elm St.

  • Garrett W. Hinz, 26, of 1020 Southern Ave.,
  • reported a burglary at the address in which a bicycle valued at $900 was stolen between 7 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
  • Jerry F. Fortmann, 54, of 2709 Jackson St.,
  • reported a Chevrolet Venture valued at $3,000 was stolen from Highway 20 Auto Truck Plaza outside of Dubuque between 8 a.m. and 2:55 p.m. Friday.
  • Martin F. Eyres, 26, of 825 Kirkwood St., reported that bicycles valued at $2,000 were stolen at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive,
  • between 12:50 and 1 p.m. Friday.
  • Hillcrest Family Services reported $500 worth of criminal mischief to its residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

