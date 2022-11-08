Dubuque City Council members on Monday expressed their continued support for a planned housing development along the Northwest Arterial.
Council members discussed the planned project by Switch Homes to construct 105 single-family homes and two multi-residential buildings on an 80-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and West 32nd Street.
Council members reviewed the preliminary plat for the project, which already was given full approval by the Zoning Advisory Commission. As part of the platting process, the developer was required to complete a traffic study for the potential impact on local roadways.
Council members previously required the traffic study after hearing concerns from residents living on Tiffany Court, whose road would be used as an access point for the new subdivision.
The traffic study, completed by Anderson Bogert Engineers & Surveyors and paid for by Switch Homes, states that the planned subdivision would not over-congest any intersections along West 32nd or at the Northwest Arterial.
In regard to Tiffany Court, the study estimates that peak morning traffic turning onto or from the road would increase from 21 vehicles per hour to 80 vehicles per hour after the subdivision is completed.
Residents living on Tiffany Court previously requested that the city create a new signaled intersection on the arterial that directly connects to the new subdivision that could divert the added traffic away from Tiffany Court.
Currently, the project includes a right-in, right-out access from the Northwest Arterial, and city staff recommended not creating another signalized intersection along the arterial in order for it to maintain increased speeds and traffic capacity.
Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the study did not take into account potential additional development that could occur on vacant properties surrounding the Switch Homes development and the traffic that they might generate as well.
“The study did not consider potential development to the east and to the north because we don’t have defined plans,” Wernimont said.
City Council members expressed their continued support for the project, citing the need for additional housing in the community.
Council Member Ric Jones said the study shows that the development will not have a notable impact on traffic in the area. He also stressed that the city should focus on the current development being proposed and not the impact of potential future projects.
“We’ll worry about tomorrow when something tells us that something will actually happen tomorrow,” he said. “Let’s not worry about tomorrow. This is about today.”
However, Council Member David Resnick said the city should ask the team that conducted the traffic study to determine what maximum levels of traffic are acceptable along roads such as Tiffany Court.
“It might be useful as well to know what those intersections can handle,” he said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he understands the concerns of residents living near the planned housing development, but he stressed that the city is doing what it can to address them.
“It’s understandable that it comes with some worry and anxiousness about what that means,” he said, later adding. “I’m happy to see this moving forward.”
Matt Mulligan, head of Switch Homes, previously said he hopes to break ground on the project later this year. The first phase of the project will consist of 56 single-family units, the first of which could be completed by spring 2024. Mulligan added that the planned lots currently have a waitlist of about 60 people.
