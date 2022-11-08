Proposed subdivision
Mike Day

Dubuque City Council members on Monday expressed their continued support for a planned housing development along the Northwest Arterial.

Council members discussed the planned project by Switch Homes to construct 105 single-family homes and two multi-residential buildings on an 80-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and West 32nd Street.

