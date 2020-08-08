During a stroll through the University of Dubuque campus, all might seem quiet. However, in Heritage Center, massive work is underway — about 26 tons of it.
Beginning July 6, after a two-month delay due to COVID-19, installation of the facility’s long-awaited custom-built pipe organ finally began.
Christened Opus 97 — representing the amount of new organs its maker has constructed since its founding in 1974, as well as a nod to how classic composers often titled their musical selections — the instrument boasts 3,033 pipes constructed of metal and wood. Its largest measures about two feet square by 20 feet long, and its smallest is as slender as a drinking straw.
For UD professor of music Charles Barland, it’s a dream come true. He trained in organ studies at the University of Kansas City more than 20 years ago as the school was installing its custom-built pipe organ.
“As a student, I remember thinking then that I hoped I’d end up at a place someday where I would get to have a great influence on who the builder was and the different sounds the instrument would make,” Barland said. “And here we are. It’s hard to describe. It’s a thrilling process.”
While university officials anticipate installation to continue through mid-December, plans leading up to the project have been more than a decade in the making.
Planning for the pipe organ began in 2009 as part of the initial design phase of Heritage Center. UD tapped Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City, Iowa, to work closely with Straka Johnson Architects in Dubuque, enabling the center’s John and Alice Butler Hall to make adequate preparations for the instrument.
In 2013, the center opened its doors. In 2017, funding for the instrument was established through a gift from Executive Chairman of Cottingham and Butler and UD Trustee John Butler and his wife, Alice.
The Dubuque residents and philanthropists have made numerous investments to UD throughout the years, including endowed scholarships, buildings and the hall named for them, which will house the organ.
UD officials declined to comment on the total cost of the project, but a 2019 Telegraph Herald article detailing the commission of the organ said the instrument itself rings in at approximately $2.4 million. An additional endowment fund also has been established by the Butlers, details of which the school hopes to share this fall.
Renowned for building, restoring and repairing organs, Dobson’s work can be found in major cities throughout the country. In 2013, the company sent its first organ across the pond to Merton College, part of the University of Oxford in England. In 2022, it will install its Opus 99 in St. James’ Church in Sydney, Australia.
“UD was adamant about wanting to use an organ builder from Iowa,” said Dobson President and owner John Panning, who has been on site to assist with the installation at UD.
He estimated that more than 30,000 hours will have gone into the installation. This includes building, setting up and tearing down the organ at Dobson’s facility in advance of relocating it to UD, as well as the installation on site and the eventual “voicing” of the instrument — a painstaking process that involves adjusting each pipe to accommodate how the organ will sound once in use in the hall.
“Usually, organ builders aren’t brought into the process as early as they should be,” Panning said. “We were really fortunate to be able to have accommodations made during the initial design phase of the hall. And that we’ve been able to build it in Iowa, especially during COVID-19, has been a huge benefit.”
The majority of the instrument, made up of four pipe groups, will be situated behind a visible facade of “speaking pipes” crafted from an alloy of 85% tin, 15% lead and woodwork.
Some of the largest pipes will be installed above and to the right of the stage, hidden from view. Though not visible, the area is acoustically coupled with the hall, Panning explained.
The console, the organ’s control center which will include three keyboards played by hand and one pedal board played by foot, will be located below the visible pipes.
The remaining pipes will stand on three levels behind the facade, making the tower of the organ 40 feet tall.
Two blowers offering a 10-horsepower supply of pressurized air to the organ will be placed in the basement for sound isolation. The air will be carried to the organ through insulated air ducts.
According to Panning, it will be the 20th organ Dobson has created in Iowa but its first since 1996. It also will be the largest in the state.
“Every organ is unique,” he said. “But this one has a lot of interesting qualities and features that will pair it well with the hall it was designed for.”
Barland said UD plans to use the instrument in worship, convocations, baccalaureate and choir performances. It also will be an integral component of UD’s annual “Christmas at Heritage Center” — planned off-site this year due to COVID-19 pushing back the organ’s installation — as well as being used as a practice and recital instrument.
“The goal is to have this be not only a solo instrument but a collaborative instrument,” said Barland, who is planning an organ recital as a soft opening for the organ in April, followed by a dedication with the Columbus (Ohio) Symphony Orchestra in May. “I think it will be a great thing for Dubuque and the tri-states.”