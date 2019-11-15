The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Thursday released its latest list of bodies of water in which quality is “impaired.”
The 2018 Impaired Waters List uses data collected over a span of five years to identify segments of water — lengths of streams, creeks and rivers, and sections of reservoirs, wetlands, ponds and lakes — that fail federal water quality standards for various reasons.
In east-central Iowa, those waters include Bloody Run, multiple forks of Catfish Creek, Hewett and Hickory creeks, Otter Creek and multiple forks of the Maquoketa River.
The DNR now seeks public comments on this draft report before a Dec. 28 deadline, when it will be sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval. The federal Clean Water Act requires states to compile a report every two years.
The list has grown since its first compilation in 1998.
This time, 767 segments in Iowa were listed as impaired, or 54% of the 1,421 segments assessed. That’s up from 750 segments reported as impaired two years ago.
The water segments are broken into categories, with categories 4 and 5 being those impaired.
Category 5 is the most severe, and a total maximum daily load of pollutants must be assigned to those.
This year, 622 of the 767 segments impaired were under category 5. That is up from 608 listed two years ago.
During a conference call Thursday, though, DNR representatives said the increase of impaired waterways on the list is not necessarily useful in identifying trends toward worsening water quality.
DNR Supervisor of Monitoring and Assessment Roger Bruner said that is because the numbers represent somewhat of a moving average.
“Because each of these encompasses five years of data, in each cycle of reporting there is some overlap,” he said. “And this year, there were over 2,400 assessments done for this cycle (up by 80 from last time). That has increased over the years with the number of segments. Water-quality standards have increased, the number of perimeters. This is not very useful for looking at trends.”
City of Dubuque engineering technician Dean Mattoon said Thursday that he agreed with that assessment.
“As for anyone looking for any ‘trends’ of more water being impaired, they probably always were impaired,” he said. “We’re just monitoring a lot more. We’re implementing practices looking at this.”
Mattoon said he wasn’t surprised by a longer list this time and that people should not be either until a lot of ongoing work bears fruit.
“It took a long time to mess this all up, so it’s going to take a long time to see a downward trend,” he said. “Especially since ... more than 90% of the system is voluntary.”
Mattoon also said there is some benefit to more waters being added to this list “because typically you can’t get a lot of funding opportunities unless you can get it on the list. So there’s some opportunity.”
Because no one said there weren’t plenty of problems with Iowa’s water quality.
“When you look at the number of impairments in other states, we do have challenges,” said the DNR’s Adam Schneider during the conference call. “These are things we’re looking to address.”
Waterways can make the list by failing a wide variety of standards. Common among those are finding too much E. coli or other bacteria or fish kills caused by animal waste or fertilizer spills.
Many rivers in eastern Iowa have E. coli levels over Clean Water Act standards, for instance.
Bruner insisted, though, that a waterway landing on the list for that reason doesn’t necessarily mean it is unsafe, as the magnitude of each problem isn’t considered.
“You can be a little over the standard and be impaired, or you can be way over,” he said. “Our assessment of the impairments is that they are generally slight, although I don’t want to downplay the seriousness of others.”
Environmental activism group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement said the new report is evidence that the state isn’t doing enough to improving water quality.
“This is one more sign that the state’s nutrient reduction strategy is a complete failure. The report fails to differentiate the magnitude of impairments in many of Iowa’s waterways. But the reality is that any impairment is unacceptable.” said Cherie Mortice, retired teacher and Iowa CCI member from Des Moines.
Bruner said a lot of the standards also are designed to sustain aquatic life, so most often the DNR’s assessments of segments begin by a reported fish kill.
For instance, a segment of Catfish Creek made the category 5 list for a fish kill caused by “unknown toxicity.”
Bruner said that meant there wasn’t an apparent cause, such as low oxygen levels or a nearby broken pipe.
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation, said his organization takes these reports seriously.
“It’s valuable information, especially looking at, do you want your children playing in a stream that’s been contaminated?” he said.
A spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Agriculture said there are water quality improvement projects happening all over the state.
“We remain focused on working alongside Iowa State University, DNR and more than 320 private partners to make a measureable impact on Iowa’s water quality,” spokeswoman Keely Coppess said in a statement.