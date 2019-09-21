The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Antwoine D. Shealey, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at about 2:55 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging one count each of first-degree harassment, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and fourth-degree theft; two counts each of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault impeding airflow with injury and of child endangerment; and five counts of violating a no-contact order. Court documents state that Shealey assaulted Brittany S. Horkheimer-Morales, 27, on either July 1 or 2, 2018; Oct. 28, 2018; and May 6, 2019. Two of the assaults occurred while children were present.

Tristian J. Benson, 19, of Dubuque, was arrested at about 12:55 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Chaney Road and St. Anne Drive on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Benson failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. after work release Monday.

