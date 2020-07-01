The Dubuque County Elections Office will begin accepting absentee ballot request forms for the November election on Monday, July 6.

Ballots cannot be mailed until Oct. 5, according to a social media post.

The post also states that Dubuque County mail request forms to every registered voter around Labor Day.

Voters must complete the entire form to receive a ballot.

Completed forms may be deposited in drop boxes at the Dubuque County Courthouse.

Forms are available online at dubuquecounty.org/190/Absentee-Voting.

