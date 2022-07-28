A Dubuque County drug dealer who had five pounds of meth and multiple firearms when he was arrested in Nebraska was sentenced this month to more than 20 years in federal prison.
Cody L. Fischer, 50, of Luxemburg, Iowa, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Omaha, Neb., to 20 years and eight months in prison for convictions of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents and a press release for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska state that an Omaha police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Lukas A. Vogt, 29, of Guttenberg, Iowa, in which Fischer was a passenger for a traffic violation on Aug. 26. A police department K-9 indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle.
Police reported finding a bag of meth in the glovebox, two loaded, semi-automatic handguns in a duffel bag in the back seat and about 5 pounds of meth in sandwich bags in the trunk.
“Fischer was transported to the (Omaha Police Department) impound lot for questioning where he admitted traveling from Denver, Colo., with 5 pounds of methamphetamine to sell in Luxemburg,” the release states.
Court documents state that Fischer reported having traveled to Denver “approximately eight times” to pick up 5 pounds of meth each time. He said he paid Vogt $500 to drive him and that Vogt had driven him to pick up meth “approximately three times.”
Fischer “told officers that he kept the guns with him to feel safer,” the release states.
Vogt also is charged in federal court with possession of meth with intent to distribute. He has pleaded not guilty.