A Dubuque County business is asking the Iowa Court of Appeals to clarify what constitutes as taxable real property.
McDermott Propane, of Cascade, argued before the appellate court last week that fuel storage tanks located on its property in an industrial park were pieces of equipment and exempt from being factored into the property’s valuation, instead of property improvements that could be taxed.
The case stems from a dispute about an increase in the business’ tax assessment for a 3-acre parcel in Cascade’s industrial park. The assessment of $122,100 in 2018 increased to $171,920 in 2019, according to court documents. The county assessor determined the property’s 2019 value based on the addition of a third above-ground, 30,000-gallon storage tank to the site.
McDermott argued that the three fuel tanks should not have been taxable as real property because they were not attached to the property and should be considered equipment. Documents state that the tanks sit in saddles that are set on precast concrete piers.
The business argued that a fair assessment of the property, excluding the three tanks, would be $96,920.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt ruled in Dubuque County’s favor in the case in November, concluding that the tanks were an improvement to the property, with intrinsic value and integral to McDermott’s use of the site.
“In fact, they essentially are McDermott’s only use of the property,” Shubatt said in his ruling.
McDermott filed a notice of appeal of the district court ruling on Dec. 8.
McDermott argued before the appellate court that when the tanks are no longer required at one location, they can be easily moved to another location, and attorney Timothy N. Lillwitz, of Des Moines, likened the storage tanks to a scale at a quarry.
“Both are large pieces of equipment used in conjunction with other equipment” and, therefore, not additions to the real property to be taxed, Lillwitz wrote in court documents.
The county argued that the tanks “are not the kind of property that would ordinarily be removed when the owner of the property moves to another location.”
Additionally, the tanks are used to store fuel until it is pumped through pipes that McDermott had admitted were improvements or structures, as defined by Iowa law.
Steve Davis, spokesman for the Iowa Judicial Branch, did not have an estimate for when the appellate court would issue a ruling on the case.