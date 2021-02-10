Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. One was a Dubuque County resident, pushing the county’s toll to 187. That remains the sixth-highest total among the state’s counties.
- The other local death was a Clayton County resident, as the toll there moved to 53.
- Twenty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in the 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday stood at 7.1%, identical to 24 hours earlier.
- Six more cases were reported for Jackson County, which had a 14-day rate of 11.6%. That represented a slight decrease from one day earlier.
- Four new cases were confirmed in Jones County, and its rate fell from 10% to 9%.
- Three cases were recorded for Delaware County, where the positivity rate increased slightly to 8%.
- There were two new cases in Clayton County, which had a rate of 5.1% — among the lowest 20 counties in the state.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had four new cases in the previous 14 days.
- New county-level hospitalization data was not provided by the state on Tuesday. The latest data, as of Sunday afternoon, stated that eight Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. There were 4 such Jones County residents, two each from Delaware and Jackson counties, and none from Clayton County.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 673 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 325,587 by 5 p.m. Tuesday. There were 35 additional related deaths reported, so the toll rose to 5,145.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported eight additional cases. Three more cases were reported in Iowa County, and two more were reported in Crawford County. The state reported one fewer case in Lafayette County than the previous day.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 681 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 551,050. There were 39 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 6,094.
- In Illinois, the state reported one new case in Jo Daviess County on Tuesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,082 new cases Tuesday, along with 18 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,150,170 cases and 19,686 deaths.