With two years under his belt, Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank feels he needs more time in the seat to truly make a difference in his North End community.
The Ward 3 council member seeks re-election to his seat for a four-year term in the upcoming Nov. 2 election. He faces challenger Rickey Carner II. Sprank previously was elected in 2019 to fill the remainder of Kate Larson’s term.
Sprank said much of his tenure so far on the council has been spent reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he hopes a new term would give him more time to push for economic reforms that would benefit the North End.
“It takes two years just to get a project started,” he said. “I still need more time to get my vision of the North End done.”
A native of Bellevue, Iowa, and a resident of Dubuque since 2005, Sprank works as a project manager and estimator for Giese Roofing Co.
Sprank said improving the local economy and investing in North End neighborhoods remain priorities of his, focusing particular attention on plans to revitalize a large portion of Central Avenue.
“We want to bring in new businesses there and work with our current businesses to make sure they are not left behind,” he said. “We want to improve the street appeal, and we need quality fiber networking in the neighborhood.”
He supports a continued investment in the infrastructure and amenities to help make Dubuque an attractive location.
“What we can do is try to work to make people want to relocate to the city,” Sprank said. “We need to make Dubuque people’s city of choice.”
Sprank also offered his views on prospective city projects, including a new Five Flags Center. The project, last estimated to cost $74 million, involves demolishing the current center and constructing a facility that would increase seating capacity from 4,000 seats to 6,400. A potential referendum on the project was delayed due to the pandemic but will be back up for discussion in January.
Sprank said he supports bringing the issue to voters.
“The first one will probably be a ‘no,’ and then (the scope and price) will get scaled down considerably,” Sprank said. “That second vote would have a better chance of passing.”
Sprank said improvements are needed for Five Flags to address significant issues, but voters should decide how big of an investment is made.
Sprank also supports the proposed construction of a $20 million parking ramp in the 800 block of Central Ave. The city has agreed to construct the 500-space facility as part of a development agreement between Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly Heartland Financial USA.
Sprank said the city should honor its commitment to construct the parking ramp, but he also wants the city to renegotiate the size of the structure in order to adjust to the decreased demand for parking prompted by the pandemic.
“The contract says that we have to do it, but I’m hoping we can discuss the size of it,” Sprank said.