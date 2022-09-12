A six-time Olympic medalist gymnast and sexual abuse survivor will be the keynote speaker at an event next spring in Dubuque.
Riverview Center announced today that Aly Raisman will be the featured speaker at its Evening of Light event on April 20. General admission tickets for the event will be available starting on Jan. 1.
The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit center that provides services for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 Iowa counties and for individuals affected by sexual or domestic violence in two counties in Illinois.
The event also will "celebrate the resiliency of sexual and domestic abuse survivors we serve daily," the center said in an online announcement.
Raisman won three medals in the 2012 London Olympics as part of the gold-medal-winning "Fierce Five" American team, and she won three more medals in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics as part of "Final Five" team that again won the gold medal.
Raisman was among the women who publicly spoke about being sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
On Sept. 24, Raisman will be featured in a Lifetime original special "Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light." In an online post, she wrote, "I have worked so hard on this project. It’s exciting to see this come to life. Thank you to all the survivors who bravely shared their stories and the experts who shared their knowledge. I hope this helps someone."
