A six-time Olympic medalist gymnast and sexual abuse survivor will be the keynote speaker at an event next spring in Dubuque. 

Riverview Center announced today that Aly Raisman will be the featured speaker at its Evening of Light event on April 20. General admission tickets for the event will be available starting on Jan. 1. 

