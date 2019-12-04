BELLEVUE, Iowa — Students at Bellevue Middle/High School were evacuated for a little more than one hour Tuesday after a student found a threat written in a bathroom.
School officials announced via social media that they were evacuating the building at about 10:55 a.m. Law enforcement then completed a sweep of the building and found no safety risks.
“After a thorough search with law enforcement, the building and surrounding area has been deemed safe to return,” Superintendent Tom Meyer announced at about 12:15 p.m.
Meyer said the threat was discovered by a student, who reported it to staff. He would not comment on the nature of the threat, other than specifying it was found in a school bathroom.