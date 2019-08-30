A Dubuque man this week was sentenced to five years in prison for leading authorities on a high-speed chase during which he crashed into another vehicle.
Dekota L. Redenbaugh, 30, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine and eluding.
As part of the plea deal, a judge dismissed charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated and a second count of eluding.
The chase started at about 2:40 p.m. June 16 in the area of Jackson and East 27th streets in Dubuque. Court documents state that, during the chase, Redenbaugh crashed into a vehicle driven by Rebecca Ostert at the intersection of Jackson and East 24th streets, but he continued to flee authorities.
The force of the crash pushed Ostert’s vehicle into a nearby yard and left her injured.
Meanwhile, Redenbaugh fled across the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge. The chase ended when Redenbaugh crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Jo Daviess County 5 West and North Badger Road, just south of the Illinois-Wisconsin border in the East Dubuque area.
He also was charged with felony eluding, felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in Grant County, Wis. He previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, and his next court hearing is set for Sept. 9.