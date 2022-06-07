Over the past three years, 268 students in Dubuque Community Schools have earned an award that recognizes their proficiency in more than one language.
Students have been excited for the chance to earn Iowa’s seal of biliteracy, demonstrating their ability to read, write, speak and listen in another language, said Kristie Coffman, who is on the district’s education support team for the world language department and teaches Spanish at Dubuque Senior High School.
“I think that when students are successful and see the value of being able to communicate with others, I think that it motivates them to use their language with other people that speak those languages,” Coffman said.
The Dubuque district is among local schools that allow students to earn Iowa’s seal of biliteracy, which was established in 2018 and since has grown in popularity across the state, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
Officials and staff at area schools that offer seals of biliteracy said the program has drawn interest among students, who recognize the value of language learning and appreciate the chance to be recognized for their skills.
“They are quickly picking up on the value of having an award such as this that helps build resumes, scholarships, applications and potential job employment down the line and the real value of being fluent in more than one language,” said Tim Felderman, principal at West Delaware High School in Manchester, Iowa.
A motivator
During the 2021-2022 school year, about a third of Iowa districts with high schools offered a seal of biliteracy program, for which students must show proficiency in at least two languages, including English, according to the state Department of Education.
In the Dubuque district, a total of 268 students were awarded the seal in 2020, 2021 and this year, Coffman said.
“I think that it helps the students become intrinsically motivated because they can demonstrate their abilities, but I also know that the colleges are aware that the seal exists, and we also have the designation on their transcript, and that looks good for colleges, too,” she said.
At Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, 60 students so far have graduated with the seal of biliteracy.
Trini Olivera, Spanish immersion program teacher at Wahlert and language coordinator for Holy Family Catholic Schools, said students take pride in being recognized for learning another language. The effort that goes into learning a language also helps students to learn and connect with a different culture, Olivera said.
“The seal is the paper they get, but it’s more the education they get behind what they are earning,” she said.
Kylee Mitwede, a recent Wahlert graduate, is among graduates of the school who earned the seal of biliteracy.
Mitwede attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program in elementary school and continued learning Spanish in middle and high school. She said earning the seal, along with her plans to study Spanish in college, will help her in the future as she looks for jobs and travels.
“It just goes to show people that I am proficient in the language, and it’s kind of like that physical representation of the work I’ve been putting in throughout my whole life,” she said.
Four students so far have been awarded the seal at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, and staff seek to build up participation in the future, said Laura Scherbring, an English-language learners teacher at WD.
“My goal is to get more students involved with this … because it’s such a valuable thing for students,” Scherbring said.
At West Delaware High School, 12 students have graduated with the seal so far, Felderman said.
‘A no-brainer’
Illinois and Wisconsin also offer seal of biliteracy programs for students.
Galena (Ill.) High School started allowing students to earn the seal in the recently completed school year, school counselor Brooke Deppe said.
She said the school has a population of students who are Hispanic and already speak two languages, plus a growing number of students taking four years of another language. School staff wanted to keep those students striving to do more and found a solution in the seal of biliteracy.
“Once we discovered that, it was kind of a no-brainer to go ahead and tag that onto the things that we can offer here,” Deppe said.
In the Galena program’s first year, four students earned the seal of biliteracy, and 15 received a commendation toward biliteracy, which signifies their progress toward proficiency in English and another language.
Deppe said some colleges will give students credits for testing at a biliteracy level, and having a seal listed on students’ transcripts can help them as they enter the workforce.
“For employers, if you have an applicant that can speak or is nearly proficient in another language — especially in this Galena area where the tourist industry is booming and you get people from all over — to be able to have someone on your staff that can speak another language is huge,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.