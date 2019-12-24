Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder recently proposed raising department wages in a bid to recruit and retain qualified officers.
In the proposal made to the Dyersville City Council, an uncertified officer would start at $22 per hour and a certified officer at $24. An officer with one year of experience at the Dyersville Police Department would be paid $24.50, with pay the second year climbing to $25; year three, $27; year four, $28; years five and six, $30; years seven through 11, $31.50; and years 12 and beyond $32.
“Over the past several years, we have seen many officers come and go,” Schroeder wrote in the proposal. “The No. 1 reason for officers quitting our department was for an increase in salary.”
Schroeder said the available pool of candidates is also dwindling, partly because of the smaller graduating class and stricter applicant requirements.
Mayor Jim Heavens said it speaks highly of the training provided by Dyersville that former officers are serving as police chiefs in other communities.
“It’s good that officers leave for those positions, but at some point, we’re going to need to establish that we’re not a pass-through town any longer,” he said. “We need to establish some type of retention program to keep officers here in town.”
Council members opted to table the wage increase discussion and instead move it to the Community Protection Committee for further examination.