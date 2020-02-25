January convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The first date is the date of arrest; the second is the date of conviction.
- Mercedes A. Dress, 26; Sept. 20; Jan. 7.
- Mitchell E. Wallace, 22; Oct. 5; Jan. 9.
- Nicholas J. Culpepper, 39; Aug. 16; Jan. 13; second offense.
- Dennis M. Garcia, 70; Nov. 3; Jan. 14.
- Lisa A. Smith, 50; Nov. 22; Jan. 13.
- Felicia A. Albert, 33; March 16; Jan. 9; third offense.
- Michael R. Sorenson, 38; July 20; Jan. 3; second offense.
- Brett R. Uelman, 31; April 2; Jan. 9.
- Larry J. Cornford, 56; Sept. 7; Jan. 28.
- Kelly L. Day, 49; Oct. 21; Jan. 31.
- Timothy G. Noel, 53; Oct. 5; Jan. 22.
- Maryann E. Sorenson, 43; April 24; Jan. 31; second offense.
- Rashawn T. Carter II, 20; Oct. 27; Jan. 17.
- Stephen M. Goldsworthy, 32; March 16; Jan. 22.
- Jason R. Gross, 33; Jan. 29, 2019; Jan. 31.
- Jared J. Hannan, 22; Oct. 11; Jan. 30.
- Michael P. Knoff, 29; June 25; Jan. 27; second offense.
- Michael P. Knoff, 29; Aug. 14; Jan. 27; third offense.