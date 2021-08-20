Between their sophomore and junior years of high school, students in Dubuque’s public high school class of 1971 were split up.
They had grown up together, but in 1970, Hempstead High School opened, and suddenly, friends from across town found themselves studying at different schools.
“We say we were taken away,” Hempstead graduate Pam Willis said, laughing, at a joint reunion picnic on Thursday.
Now, 50 years later, they are back together again.
The Dubuque Senior High School and Hempstead High School classes of 1971 met in Eagle Point Park in Dubuque for the first half of their 50-year class reunion. The classes also are holding a golf outing, a dinner and tours of the high schools later this week.
The reunion offered old friends the chance to reconnect and reminisce about teachers, dress codes and pranks.
The new Hempstead High School wasn’t quite ready for the students’ junior year in the fall of 1969, but administrators decided to split the students up for the fall semester anyway.
Both the Hempstead and Dubuque Senior students spent the first half of their junior year at Dubuque Senior, but they never saw each other. The Dubuque Senior students would come in first for their classes starting early and ending at midday.
After a lunch break for the teachers, the Hempstead students would file into Dubuque Senior for their classes.
Hempstead graduate Pam Willis said she remembers that during that semester, the students were asked to vote on school colors and mascots.
Hempstead graduate Wendy Renne remembers a contest to determine the school song. She entered, and her lyrics were chosen.
“I was in the band, and my mom used to write poetry all the time,” she said.
She sang her song for a few nearby attendees Thursday after telling the story.
“You’re just always going to be remembered now,” Willis said to Renne.
After that strange semester, Hempstead High School was ready for students and the two groups went their separate ways.
Some friend groups were torn apart, but some friendships endured. Sue Brayton Poffenberger, a Hempstead graduate, said that because she was in band her first year of high school, she knew many of the Dubuque Senior band members.
Not only was the band split up, sports teams were too.
“I was an athlete, and I was upset because we had a real good football team that separated,” Hempstead graduate Gary Witherall said. “... They separated our talent.”
One interesting effect of the split for Witherall was that because there were no existing athletic records, he was able to set the school record for discus.
“I held the record because I was the only one that did it,” Witherall said. “For one year, I held the record ... it’s been beat probably a thousand times, but at one time I was the record-holder.”
When it came time to plan the 25-year reunion, organizers decided to hold a joint gathering for both schools. It was the natural choice this time around as well.
“We belong together,” Willis said.