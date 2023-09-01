MANCHESTER, Iowa — Officials said six people sought medical treatment after an anhydrous ammonia tank explosion last week in Manchester.
The explosion occurred Aug. 23 at Three Rivers FS. Officials originally had reported no injuries in the incident.
“My understanding is that six people transported themselves to the hospital (after the incident),” said Manchester City Manager Tim Vick. “Five were discharged the same day, but one was hospitalized. I don’t know their condition.”
Three Rivers FS General Manager Chris Salrin said no employees were injured, and the six individuals who took themselves to the hospital were nearby residents. He said as far as he knew, five were discharged shortly after arrival and one was held for observation and discharged the following day.
“I don’t know what they went in for, but my understanding is that they sought medical treatment,” he said.
Vick said a tank at the business over-pressurized because of the heat and exploded at about 2:20 p.m., causing two more tanks to tip over and discharge anhydrous ammonia.
Salrin said that while the heat was “likely a contributing factor” to the pressure building up inside the tank, it still was well within the normal range and should have withstood that pressure. An investigation has indicated that the tank’s failure was likely the result of a manufacturing issue.
“We’ve had the Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture and others be there with us as we research what happened, and through their expertise, the common refrain is that the tank failed,” he said. “You could see, after the explosion, where the metal had been compromised, which goes back to the manufacturing process, or at least that’s the indication to us.”
Vick said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.