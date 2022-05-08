An ongoing study led by researchers at Clarke University hopes to identify factors that promote resiliency among youth and families, and area residents are invited to participate.
The Dubuque Youth and Family Resilience Project is examining how adversities like COVID-19 and discrimination impact community engagement and parenting behaviors, as well as youth brain health, physical health and well-being.
“We’re trying to see what community level, individual level and family level factors and processes are influencing resiliency in families and kids,” said Jaimie O’Gara, assistant professor of social work and lead researcher.
She said the Clarke research team developed and piloted the online survey in the summer of 2021 and began recruiting participants in the fall.
About 60 families of Dubuque County students in kindergarten through 12th grade have been recruited to complete the survey since November. The team will continue recruiting this summer, with a goal of 100 families, or 200 total participants.
O’Gara said Clarke received a $20,000 award from the James B. and Melita A. McDonough Foundation to fund the first year of research.
In April, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved the allocation of $74,900 through the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the project’s continuation.
O’Gara said that funding will allow the project to continue for two more years, so researchers can follow families for a period of three years. They also hope to expand the survey to families whose primary language is not English and potentially hold focus groups and individual interviews with participants.
“The ultimate goal is to take these results and bring them back to our community partners … to inform practices that are ongoing or to initiate new programs that are necessary,” O’Gara said.
Clarke researchers have partnered with organizations like Dubuque Community Schools, Hillcrest Family Services and UnityPoint Health Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association to disseminate information about the study and recruit participants.
Brittany Hubanks, manager of Dubuque VNA, said she and her staff have placed flyers with information about the project on clipboards used by patients to fill out paperwork. They also have a computer station, open to the public, where those without a computer or internet access can complete the survey.
Hubanks said she hopes data gleaned from the survey will help local service providers like the VNA fine-tune their offerings to better meet families’ needs.
“The past two years haven’t been easy for anyone, and … brain health diagnoses have come more to the forefront, so this (study) can help show how that impacts the families and the caregivers, and then the trickledown effect of how it is impacting the kids in the household as well,” she said.