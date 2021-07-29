The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Javonte D. Cunningham, 27, of Iowa City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
Alexis M. Haupert, 18, of 2515 Central Ave., was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road, on charges of two counts of assault with injury. Court documents state that Haupert assaulted Lindsey Pierce, 22, and Elisabeth Kress, 29, both of 1035 W. Fifth St., at the fairgrounds.
Alvin V. Harrison, 35, of 532-1/3 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on warrants charging third-offense domestic assault and violation of pretrial supervision. Court documents state that Harrison assaulted Tamika Gardner, 38, of 2500 Windsor Ave., on April 14.
Tina M. Hawk, 53, of 2850 White St., reported the theft of items worth $1,530 between July 17 and 3:15 p.m. Monday from her residence.
Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., reported theft and forgery resulting in the loss of $732 between July 18 and 11:25 a.m. Monday.
Felicia M. Johnson, 34, of 396 Klingenberg Terrace, reported $2,500 worth of criminal damage done to vehicles between noon Sunday and 11:35 a.m. Monday at her residence.