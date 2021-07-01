A Dubuque woman recently pleaded guilty to several drug charges, some of which were connected to an overdose death.
Andrea M. Keil, 51, entered a written plea of guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Keil’s plea document states that the defense will seek a sentence of two to five years of probation. In addition, charges of two counts of possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of prescription medication and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia would be dismissed.
The charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver both were linked to a Feb. 14 overdose death.
Court documents state that the Dubuque Drug Task Force was investigating the death, which was “suspected to have been caused by an overdose of cocaine.” A witness told authorities that Keil was one of the sources of the cocaine used by the person who overdosed. That person’s name was not in court documents.
The witness, whose name also wasn’t released, reported buying cocaine from Keil on Feb. 13.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Keil’s residence on Feb. 18 and found about 4 grams of cocaine, about 46 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
“One of the digital scales was covered in cocaine residue, and the other was covered in marijuana residue,” documents state.
The second count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver stemmed from a traffic stop on June 3, 2019. One count of possession of cocaine also related to the incident.
On that date, Keil’s vehicle was stopped when she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The smell of marijuana prompted an officer to have a K-9 sniff the vehicle. The search resulted in finding eight containers with marijuana, weighing 46.6 grams in total.
Keil’s sentencing is set for Aug. 16 in the Dubuque County Courthouse.