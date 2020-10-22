The latest campaign finance filings for state races in Iowa show huge amounts of money being raised and spent, especially in two high-profile races for area seats in the House of Representatives.
The Republican Party holds control of the Iowa House — and with it its trifecta — by just four seats. Democrats have put all their weight behind flipping that chamber, targeting competitive seats, including some in eastern Iowa.
By far, the most money in the local races was raised by Democrat Kayla Koether, of rural Winneshiek County, who brought in $274,000 from Aug. 1 to last Friday, according to the recently filed reports.
Koether is trying to unseat Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, in District 55, which includes a small portion of Clayton County. Bergan defeated Koether in the 2018 election by nine votes after a party-line decision in the Iowa House to not count 29 absentee ballots, which had been mailed on time but lacked postmarks.
The saga garnered national media attention, the effects of which seem to be visible in Koether’s latest filing. It shows some four-digit contributions from the likes of D.C. Democrat megadonor Megan Hull and the Future Now fund, but most were small, individual donations. Koether’s contributions included many from the district and elsewhere in Iowa, but those were joined by hundreds from all over the country.
Bergan, in the same time frame, brought in $45,845. The great majority of Bergan’s cash contributions were from the district and elsewhere in Iowa. But they included some big donations from political action committees in the state, including $4,000 from Associated General Contractors of Iowa PAC, $2,000 from Iowa Health PAC and $1,000 from Iowa Corn Growers Association PAC.
Neither Koether nor Bergan responded to requests for comment for this story.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, brought in the area’s second-highest sum in that time frame, with $101,540. He is running for re-election in District 96 against Democrat Everett Chase, who brought in just $300 during this period. The district encompasses all of Delaware County and part of Jones County.
The race for Iowa House District 58 also has drawn heavy contributions. Longtime Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, collected $81,537 in the period. He is defending his seat for the first time since switching from the Republican Party in 2019.
“It’s been a high-profile race,” he said. “There’s a great deal of interest in all the Iowa House races this year. We knew that my opponent would be well-financed, so I needed to be busy and make sure I could respond.”
Republican challenger Stephen Bradley, of Cascade, brought in $27,370 this period.
“I may not have as much money as he has, but I’m outworking him,” Bradley said of McKean. “We knocked about every door in the district.”
The district covers all of Jackson County, more than half of Jones County and a portion of Dubuque County near Cascade.
In-kind contributions in high-profile races
Bradley, McKean, Bergan and Koether also drew big support through in-kind contributions this period — mainly from their state political parties — bringing that much more attention to the races.
Bradley received support valued at $351,810, all from the Republican Party of Iowa. Of that, $314,840 was in the form of TV ads. The rest was in digital and direct mail.
McKean reported $501,981 worth of in-kind contributions. Of that, $500,980 came from the Iowa Democratic Party — $453,409 for television ads and $47,571 for direct mail and digital advertising. He also received $1,001 in the form of a mailer supporting his candidacy by Iowa Farm Bureau Federation PAC.
Koether received in-kind support valued at $440,840. Of that, $404,651 came from the state party — $352,573 for television ads, $52,098 for digital and direct mail. She also received $23,350 in help from the Future Now Fund, a D.C. PAC aimed at galvanizing progressive momentum in state legislatures in 2020.
Bergan received $374,137-worth of in-kind support. Of that, $372,067 came from the Republican Party of Iowa — $344,400 in television advertising, with the rest in print, radio, digital and direct mail.
Dubuque County seats
Among the other legislative races for seats that represent portions of Dubuque County, Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, reported the highest fundraising in the quarter. She brought in $67,185 in this period in the District 57 race. She spent $69,994. She ended the period with $1,857.
Her Democratic challenger. Ryan Quinn, of Dyersville, had $11,135 in contributions and spent $8,211. He ended the period with $2,924.
The district represents most of Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque.
In the district that covers the south part of Dubuque, Democratic Rep. Lindsay James brought in $27,370 and spent $59,947. She ended the period with $6,072. Republican Pauline Chilton brought in $14,815, spent $17,044 and ended the period with $879.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, brought in $10,095 in the period, despite running unopposed. He spent $12,670, ending the period with $17,765.
In Senate District 50, Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, brought in $52,390. She spent $66,994, ending the period with $22,376.
Her Republican challenger, Jennifer Smith, brought in $11,575. She spent $11,579 and ended the period with $3,097.
Filling a vacancy
The state parties also put their support behind first-time candidates in Iowa Senate District 28, as Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, is retiring. The district includes all of Clayton County.
Republican Michael Klimesh received $109,201 — $108,001 from the state party.
Democrat Matt Tapscott received $43,539 in in-kind support, with all but $25 from his state party.
Those two received significant cash contributions this period as well.
Tapscott brought in $74,586. Klimesh collected $30,496.
Tapscott spent $94,259, ending with $15,696 cash-on-hand. Klimesh spent $26,915, ending with $6,242 cash-on-hand.
Rest of area
District 48 Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, brought in $73,275 toward his bid for re-election. He spent $77,998 this period, leaving him with $28,746 cash-on-hand. He is defending his seat against Democrat Eric Green, who raised $7,732 this period. Green spent $3,038, leaving $4,694 cash on hand.
The district includes all of Delaware County and part of Jones County.
In House District 56, Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, brought in $28,555 this period and spent $48,345. She ended with $2,720. Her Democratic challenger, Angela Reed, reported bringing in $377 this period, spending $12 and ending with $1,571 cash on hand.
The district includes most of Clayton County.
Campaigns will report once more ahead of Election Day, with a deadline of Oct. 30.
Across the river
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney brought in $48,096 during the period starting July 1 and ending Sept. 30. He spent $18,237 and ended the period with $58,826. The state campaign finance website does not show that a report has been filed by his opponent in the 89th District, John Cook. The district includes Jo Daviess County.
The next filing deadline for Wisconsin state-level candidates is Monday, Oct. 26.